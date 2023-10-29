CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Spending on Halloween this year is expected to reach new heights.

Part of the reason spending is going up this year is because inflation over the years caused prices to go up.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spent about $12 billion on the holiday this year, and the average American spent nearly $37 on their costume, which is 9% more than last year. Last year, Halloween spending was at $10.6 billion.

For those who like to go all out with Halloween decorations, that’s going to cost you more, too. Halloween decor was the next most expensive item, costing an average of about $19.

Let’s not forget about the candy, which is 7.5 percent more expensive than in 2022. The average person will likely spend more than $30 on candy.

NRF reports that people plan to spend about $108 each on Halloween this year.