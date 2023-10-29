CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With all of the costumes and masks, and strangers coming to your door, Halloween can be a really spooky time for pets.

Halloween is just two days away, so if you have already figured out what your costume is going to be and your plans, you need to think about how to keep your furry friend safe on Halloween night.

The American Veterinary Medical Association has provided tips on how you reduce the risk of your pet being hurt, poisoned, or lost on Halloween.

Do not feed pets Halloween treats : Raisins can cause your pet’s kidneys to fail, and candy may contain substances that are toxic to pets, like chocolate or xylitol, which is a common sugar substitute found in sugar-free candies and gum. Often, you won’t be able to tell what a treat or piece of candy contains just by looking at it.

: Raisins can cause your pet’s kidneys to fail, and candy may contain substances that are toxic to pets, like chocolate or xylitol, which is a common sugar substitute found in sugar-free candies and gum. Often, you won’t be able to tell what a treat or piece of candy contains just by looking at it. Make sure your pets have identification , such as a microchip, collar, and ID tag, that will make it easy for someone to contact you and return them home in case they escape through an open door while you’re distracted with trick-or-treaters.

, such as a microchip, collar, and ID tag, that will make it easy for someone to contact you and return them home in case they escape through an open door while you’re distracted with trick-or-treaters. Keep lit candles, jack-o-lanterns, and other Halloween decorations out of reach of pets.

Keep all human costume pieces away from pets, along with glow sticks, decorations, batteries, and other holiday items . When chewed, glow stick items can release liquid that tastes really bad and can make pets drool excessively or act strangely (though it isn’t likely to be harmful). Other costume parts and decorations might cause choking, internal injury, or illness.

. When chewed, glow stick items can release liquid that tastes really bad and can make pets drool excessively or act strangely (though it isn’t likely to be harmful). Other costume parts and decorations might cause choking, internal injury, or illness. If you plan to put a costume on your pet, make sure it follows these guidelines : Fits properly and is comfortable Doesn’t have any pieces that easily can be chewed off or cause choking Doesn’t block your pet’s sight, hearing, breathing, mouth, or movement

: Take time before Halloween to get your pet accustomed to the costume . Never leave a costumed pet unsupervised.

. Never leave a costumed pet unsupervised. If your pet is wary of strangers or has a tendency to bite, put them in a room away from the front door during trick-or-treating hours, or provide them with a safe hiding place.

during trick-or-treating hours, or provide them with a safe hiding place. Keep your pet indoors.