CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the leaves begin to change, it is time to take out your camera and take some pictures of the fall foliage.

We are seeing a later fall foliage peak this year, because of the extreme weather this year, and specifically the intense rains are holding it back. The more rain we continue to get could delay the peak further.

Some trees are beginning to change already! Send us your fall photos to reportit@wwlp.com.