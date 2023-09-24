CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is officially fall, which means it is time for everything pumpkin spice!
Pumpkin spice is a medley of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, and is commonly used in many fall drinks and treats.
Southern Living has put together a list of delicious pumpkin spice recipes that you can make this fall:
- Seeded Pumpkin Bread– Make this bread decorated with flax, pumpkin, and sesame seeds for a nice presentation.
- Pumpkin-Pecan Coffee Cake– Using the same batter as the previous recipe, this coffee cake has a different twist on pumpkin.
- Pumpkin-Chocolate Chip Muffins– Melty chocolate chips with the warm flavor of pumpkin.
- Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes– Let everyone have their own personal taste of the season.
- Pumpkin Spice Cookies– If you want an extra decadent treat, frost these festive cookies with cream cheese frosting or sprinkle on some pecans.
- Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake– Toffee candy bars and seasonal spices take this pumpkin sheet cake over the top without the hassle of frosting layers.
- Pumpkin Spice Granola– In addition to using a delightful pumpkin pie spice blend, this recipe also uses some canned pumpkin, almond butter, and shredded coconut.
- Pumpkin Whoopie Pies– Comprised of two soft pumpkin spice cookies bonded together by velvety and rich cream cheese frosting.
- Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans– Make sure the icing is still a little warm when you pour it over the cake for the perfect drizzle.
- Dairy-Free Coconut-Pumpkin Pie– This dessert makes a wonderful treat for guests who don’t eat dairy.
- Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake– It’s like eating both a slice of pumpkin pie and a slice of classic cheesecake at the same time.
