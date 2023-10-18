CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Is it finally time to carve that pumpkin you bought to prepare for the spooky season?

If you want to get into the Halloween spirit, pumpkin carving is a great activity that’s easy and fun for all ages.

According to Real Simple, the best time to pick a pumpkin is within a week of when you want to carve it. It is important to look for a large pumpkin, heavy in size and has unblemished skin. Whether you are picking right from a pumpkin patch or grabbing one from the grocery store, avoid any gourds with visible blemishes, cracks, or soft spots.

When you carve your pumpkin, it’s important to know how long the carved pumpkin lasts. Carved pumpkins last a few days up to two weeks, and how long they last will depend on the temperature of where you live.

If it’s warm, carved pumpkins might look good for only about a week. With cooler weather, they might last longer. There are ways to prevent your pumpkin from going bad, such as preserving it in bleach.

So, when should we be carving our pumpkins? It is said to carve no more than three days before Halloween, October 31, if you want a fresh, scary jack-o-lantern for your trick-or-treaters to see. If you carve your pumpkin too early, your pumpkin will most likely rot. Pumpkins are naturally moist on the inside, and a lack of moisture from being carved will cause them to start shriveling up and rotting.