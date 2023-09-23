CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the first day of fall, which means it is time for all of the fall activities, such as pumpkin picking!
Celebrate the changing of the seasons and start preparing for Halloween with a visit to one of the pumpkin-picking spots in western Massachusetts:
- Red Fire Farm– 7 Carver Street, Granby
- Fletcher Farm– 17 Gunn Road, Southampton
- McCray’s Country Creamery– 55 Alvord Street, South Hadley
- Rytuba Pumpkin Farm– 97 Bay Road, Hadley
- Echo Hill Orchards Winery & Distillery– 101 Wilbraham Road, Monson
- Hicks Family Farm Corn Maze– 1299 MA-2 E, Charlemont
- Silver Bell Farm– 305 Silver Street, Monson
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram