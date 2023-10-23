CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When carving your pumpkin for this spooky season, be careful with how you are going to light your creation.

According to the Department of Fire Services, big fires start small. If you use a small candle to light your Jack O’Lantern, if it tips over from the wind or gets knocked over, a big fire could begin.

The Department of Fire Services is recommending that everyone should try flameless alternatives such as glow sticks, battery-powered tea lights, or even battery-powered fairy lights. The glow sticks can create an eerie feeling in your pumpkin, and some of the battery-operated tea lights flicker just like a real candle. If you use the fairy lights, it can create a neo-bohemian look.

If you also want your pumpkin to last a long time, do not use candles as the flames will cause the interior to dry out, resulting in it rotting faster, according to Better Homes & Garden.