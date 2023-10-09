CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From August to November you can pick apples in dozens of varieties at local orchards throughout western Massachusetts.
Apple picking is fun for all ages, and the more apples you collect, the more delicious desserts you can bake, such as apple pie.
Western Massachusetts has tons of amazing apple orchards you can visit this fall. Here is a list of some of the best pick-your-own apple orchards in western Massachusetts:
- UMass Cold Spring Orchard– 391 Sabin Street, Belchertown
- Dickinson Farm & Greenhouse– 134 South Street, Granby
- Echo Hill Orchards Winery & Distillery– 101 Wilbraham Road, Monson
- Bashista Orchards & Cider Mill– 160 East Street, Southampton
- Cooks Farm Orchard– 160 Haynes Hill Road, Brimfield
- Fern Valley Farms– 758 Main Street, Wilbraham
- Apex Orchard– 225 Peckville Road, Shelburne Falls
Some of these orchards ask that you do not bring pets. Check with the orchard you want to visit this year before going.
