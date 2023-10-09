CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The leaves are beginning to fall, but what do you do with all of them?

According to the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the focus of most gardeners and landscapers shifts to yard waste removal and management during the fall. Yard waste includes anything from leaves, grass, non-woody organic garden waste, and brush. Brush includes sticks, twigs, and branches that are less than four inches in diameter, and yard waste does not include sod, soil, sand, gravel, or rocks.

Most towns and cities in Massachusetts have created recycling facilities to collect yard waste for recycling. The solid waste divisions of some provide curbside collection of yard waste during spring and fall for their residents.

You can check if curbside yard waste collection or drop-off is offered at your municipal transfer station/recycling center by going to the local municipal recycling website.

Chicopee, for example, offers curbside yard waste collection and is picked up every other week, according to the City of Chicopee.

It is advised that residents should check with their local authority for particulars of how this is handled in their community.