Fall River mayor arrested again

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was arrested Friday morning for the second time in less than a year.

According to FBI Boston, Correia was arrested for allegedly conspiring to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from marijuana companies. Correia’s former chief of staff Genoveva Andrade was also arrested on extortion and bribery charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that five people are being charged in total.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI Boston Division are scheduled to release more information during a news conference at 11:00 a.m.

Correia was first arrested last October on federal fraud charges. A 13-count indictment charged the young mayor with wire fraud and filing false tax returns.

Correia was recalled as mayor of Fall River in March but was then re-elected by voters. A regular mayor election is scheduled to take place this November.

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was arrested this morning by @FBIBoston IRS-CI & @HUDOIG special agents at his home. He’s accused of conspiring to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from marijuana companies. Details to follow at 11 a.m. press conference @DMAnews1 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) September 6, 2019