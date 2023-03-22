FALL RIVER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fall River Police Department is looking for the public’s help to locate a missing 12-year-old.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 12-year-old Giulia Vitoria Silva Cabral is believed to have left her home at 9:00 a.m. on Monday. Giulia did not show up to her school on Monday. She was last seen in the area of Chaflin Street in Fall River.

Giulia might be heading to Peabody in a blue vehicle with an unknown man in his teens to late 20s. She is 5’4″ tall, weighs 127 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has seen Giulia or has information about her, contact the Fall River Police Major Crimes Division at 508-676-8511 or call 911.