Fall trout stocking begins in lakes and rivers across western Massachusetts

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Local rivers and lakes across western Massachusetts will be restocked this fall with thousands of trout.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife have begun restocking trout in several bodies of water in Franklin and Hampshire County. Throughout fall, they are expected to stock more than 65,000 trout across the Commonwealth.

Most bodies of water in western Massachusetts will be filled with rainbow trout. You can see when lakes and rivers are restocked on the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife website. They are also reminding people to make sure they have a fishing license, which you can receive online.

On Monday, the Deerfield River was stocked with Rainbow Trout in Buckland, Charlemont and Florida. The Westfield River in Chesterfield and Cummington, as well as the Littleville Lake in Chester and Huntington, were both restocked with rainbow trout on Tuesday. Over the next few weeks, several lakes and rivers will be restocked with trout: