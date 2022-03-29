STONEHAM, Maine (WWLP) – Maine State Trooper Robert Burke presented the Massachusetts State Police with a memorial plaque in honor of Trooper Tamar Bucci who died on March 3.

Trooper Robert Burke is the Honor Guard Commander of the Maine State Police and presented the plaque on behalf of the Maine State Police. The memorial plaque is to honor the fallen trooper, Tamar Bucci, who died while attempting to assist a disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 93 in Stoneham.

Trooper Robert Burke (Maine SP), Sergeant Byron Rizos, and Major Walter Hanley (Troop A).

Memorial services were held outside Boston on March 9 included six pallbearers who were her classmates in the 85th Recruit Training Troop, all of them are women. They are the first all-female pallbearer contingent for an MSP line of duty funeral service, according to Massachusetts State Police David Procopio.

Bucci is survived by her mother and father, siblings, and her grandparents.