SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 100 households were without power Tuesday night in Springfield after a large tree branch fell onto power lines.

One residential apartment building and a few homes lost power around midnight Tuesday when a tree branch fell on lines along Porter Lake Drive on the South East side of Forest Park.

22News spoke with the manager of Park Edge apartments who said the entire building, about 95 units, lost power. Our crew in the area noted most of the houses on the street stayed lit. It’s still unclear how or why the tree branch fell.