Falmouth prepares for Tropical Storm Henri

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – The track of Henri may have shifted but people on Cape Cod are taking no chances.

People on the Cape are breathing a sigh of relief Saturday morning, but they’re still being super cautious. The ferry service is expected to be busy, the same for marinas. Many people still need to get their boats out of the water.

Dozen were doing just that Friday in Falmouth’s Woods Hole. 22News saw many people pulling their boats from the water.

The National Weather Service has warned of the potential for damaging winds and coastal flooding. Authorities up and down the Cape are urging people to secure their boats or get them out of the water.\

“I’m just trying to be prudent and it’s just easier to do it now rather than later on when I’m like oh no I should have done something. It’s usually too late at that point to do it.” Louie Kerr, Bourne resident

“I don’t know what to expect, it’s been quite a while since we’ve had some thing that feels kind of serious.” Clara Presig, Falmouth resident

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker activated 1,000 national guard members. He’s telling all travelers to delay their trip to the Cape until Monday.

Meanwhile, authorities say it’s highly likely that ferry services will be canceled Sunday They’re urging everyone to get off the islands Saturday, so you can imagine it’ll be super busy.