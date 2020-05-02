Families foster newborn kittens from Second Chance Animal Services during pandemic

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Many families have volunteered to foster newborn kittens from Second Chance Animal Services to make the best of their stay-at-home experience during the pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Second Chance has four litters of kittens in their care. Families who are fostering those kittens are safely following ‘lifesaving kitten protocol’ which includes weighing them twice a day to ensure they are receiving the proper amount of nutrition.

One family mom shares the importance of fostering animals to her five-year-old daughter Lila. She explains fostering provides life lessons from caring for others to saying goodbye to the kittens when it’s time for them to return back to Second Chance. Lila’s brother, 2-year-old Callen is doing a fantastic job cuddling with the kittens and providing socialization.

5-year-old Lila

Mitten

2-year-old Callen

Once the kittens are old enough, they’ll be brought back to Second Chance where they will be prepped for adoption after being sprayed, neutered, and vaccinated.

Second Chance has created a weekly wish list on Facebook in hopes of receiving donations of scales due to a high amount of kittens in foster care. All foster applications are currently being processed!