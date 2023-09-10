FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Patriots fans are fired up for a number of reasons Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles are in town to open the season.

The renovations to the lighthouse and video wall are complete and Tom Brady is in the building, ready to have his accomplishments celebrated officially for the first time.

Sunday’s forecast called for steady rain all day in Foxborough, but that didn’t dampen the spirit of fans. The first tailgate of the year was spirited for gameday.

Once fans got inside, they got their first look at the new massive jumbotron. during halftime the team will officially honored Brady for all his unbelievable accomplishments with the team.

22News asked fans pre-game what some of their favorite memories from his career are.

“It’s gotta be the Falcons Super Bowl,” said Nick Graham, a Springfield native who traveled from Houston.

“It’s gotta be the tuck game,” added Kevin Mkenna of Holyoke. “We were there. He was cold, he was 13 and I said we are not leaving. His career transcended our lives.”

The game is currently in the 4th quarter with the Eagles leading 22-14.