Fatal two-vehicle crash on Rt. 495 in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating a fatal two vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound.

On Friday morning local law enforcement officials were called to a crash involving a car and a tanker truck. This incident has closed all southbound lanes, including Broad St. in Merrimac as officers investigate the cause of the incident.

According to Massachusetts State Police, multiple units currently investigating. No other details are available at this time.

22News will keep update this post as soon as more information becomes available.