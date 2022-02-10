WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts father accused of bringing a gun to his 14-year-old daughter’s school to confront a boy who had allegedly punched the girl on the school bus has been acquitted of two related charges.

Jerome Weekes, 41, of Canton, was found not guilty by a judge on Wednesday of carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

Weekes went to Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester at about dismissal time on Dec. 15 to confront the boy, prosecutors said. Another student reported seeing a handgun in Weekes’ car. Weekes and his daughter searched the school but left the building without incident, authorities said. Weekes denied having a gun and no weapon was ever found.

Weekes’ lawyer, J. Thomas Kerner, said outside court that Weekes just wanted to talk to the boy and ask him why he hadn’t apologized for punching his daughter. He pointed out that the student who reported seeing a gun declined to testify, and that in multiple surveillance videos from the school’s campus no gun can be seen. Kerner said his client his glad the case is over.