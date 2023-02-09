ANDOVER, Mass. (WWLP) – A father, mother, and 12-year-old boy were found dead in their Andover home Thursday morning from gunshot wounds.

Andover police received a 911 call from inside the home around 3:21 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers arrived at the home five minutes later and had to breach two doors to get into the home. Inside the home, they found a 56-year-old father, 55-year-old mother, and their 12-year-old son dead with gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating the incident and no other information was available Thursday morning.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker says there is no danger to the public and is reminding residents that services are available for anyone suffering from mental health issues.

The child’s school, Saint John’s Prep in Danvers, was notified of the incident and canceled classes for the day.