Father of Celtics player, Tremont Waters, found dead at West Haven hotel

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating the untimely death of a local newly drafted NBA player’s father, who was found dead at a West Haven hotel on Thursday.

Police say that Tremont Waters‘ father, 49-year-old Ed Waters, was found dead after police responded to the Super 8 Hotel, at 7 Kimberly Drive, for the report of an injured/ ill person, at around 12:04 p.m.

Authorities are investigating Waters’ death as an untimely death and it is considered an active case.

His son, Tremont Waters, was recently drafted to the Boston Celtics.