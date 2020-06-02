FBI in Boston seeking information on people inciting violence during protest

Protesters demonstrate Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Boston, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Boston is asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals stirring up violence during a peaceful demonstration in the city.

The FBI’s Boston division said they are “accepting tips and digital media showing violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country,” to help identify those responsible for the violence during the demonstration in wake of the police killing of another black man, George Floyd.

The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory.

The FBI says they are committed to arresting and charging the “violent instigators” who are “exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law. The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (800) 225-5324 or send videos and relevant information to fbi.gov/violence.