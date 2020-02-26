Federal charges against Columbia Gas of Massachusetts following 2018 gas explosion to be announced

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2018 file image from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume the roof of a home following an explosion in Lawrence, Mass. Columbia Gas of Massachusetts and its parent, NiSource Inc., announced Monday, July 29, 2019, a settlement had been reached in class action lawsuits resulting from the disaster across several towns north of Boston. (WCVB via AP, File)

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The United States Attorney’s Office will be hosting a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the federal charges against Columbia Gas of Massachusetts.

According to the Office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, the conference is regarding a federal investigation into the gas explosion in September 2018 in the Merrimack Valley.

The conference will be held at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston at 10:30 a.m. Special Agent in Charge Douglas Shoemaker, U.S. Department of Transportation, Office of Inspector General, and Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division will be in attendance.