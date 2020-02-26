Federal charges against Columbia Gas of Massachusetts following 2018 gas explosion to be announced

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The United States Attorney’s Office will be hosting a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the federal charges against Columbia Gas of Massachusetts.
According to the Office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, the conference is regarding a federal investigation into the gas explosion in September 2018 in the Merrimack Valley.
The conference will be held at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston at 10:30 a.m. Special Agent in Charge Douglas Shoemaker, U.S. Department of Transportation, Office of Inspector General, and Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division will be in attendance.