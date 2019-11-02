Federal grant will help fight child human trafficking

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has received a $1.5 million federal grant to combat human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.

The grant from the Justice Department will help establish new units in the Worcester and Hampden district attorneys’ offices to investigate and prosecute cases of human trafficking involving children and youth.

The money will also help train foster families and staff at the Department of Children and Families to work with child victims and find appropriate placements.

In addition, local law enforcement will be trained to better identify at-risk youth.

Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito in a statement said the grant will hold offenders accountable while continuing to protect at-risk communities.