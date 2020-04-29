Federal program offering financial relief for small businesses during unprecedented times

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A federal relief program is back, intended to provide small businesses with forgivable loans to keep workers employed during the COVID-19 crisis.

Both the Senate and House have voted on and approved an additional coronavirus relief package, which provides $310 billion more in funding for the Paycheck Protection Program. The program ran out of the initial $349 billion.

Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees can apply for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program and they may have a better chance at receiving the funding this time around. The new bill provides $30 billion specifically for community lenders, small banks and credit unions.

UMassFive College Federal Credit Union is one business finding success in the program. Marketing Vice President Craig Boivin told 22News, “From our standpoint this program has been wonderful to help support the local community and we are really pleased and proud that we got on to the program in such a short turnaround time for us.”

“We hope that this will open up additional relationships within the community,” Boivin continued.

The Paycheck Protection Program is intended to provide up to $10 million in loans per small business. It could play a crucial role in keeping businesses afloat while the economy is nearly shut down during the pandemic.

The government says that businesses will need to act quickly to sign up for the Paycheck Protection Program, it’s unknown how the the money will last this time around.