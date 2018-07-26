Feds arrest 5th Mass. state trooper in overtime fraud probe

A fifth Massachusetts State Police trooper has been arrested and charged with putting in for overtime pay for shifts he didn’t work.

Federal prosecutors say retired trooper Daren DeJong of Uxbridge has been charged with embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

DeJong’s attorney said he would comment after DeJong appears in Boston’s federal court Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say DeJong received more than $14,000 in overtime pay for shifts that he ended early or didn’t show up for. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling says DeJong “betrayed the public trust.”

Another former trooper has pleaded guilty to similar charges. Lelling said the arrests of three other troopers in June were just the beginning of his office’s investigation into overtime abuse at the state police.