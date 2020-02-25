Feds seek 21 months for Hot Pockets heiress in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking nearly two years in prison for an heiress to the Hot Pockets microwaveable snack fortune who agreed to pay $300,000 to cheat the college admissions process for her daughters in a nationwide bribery scheme.

Michelle Janavs will be sentenced Tuesday in Boston federal court for her role in the scandal that has embroiled elite universities across the country. Prosecutors are asking for 21 months behind bars, calling her one of the “most culpable parents” charged in the case. Janavs’ lawyers say she has already been punished enough and is urging the judge not to send her to prison.