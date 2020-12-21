Fewer people expected to travel this holiday season due to COVID-19

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Travel experts are predicting the majority of Americans are staying home this holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winter holidays typically see a spike in travel but not in 2020. TSA Employees at Bradley International Airport told 22News they’ve never seen it this quiet around the holidays, but many are still continuing business as usual.

“I’m going to go see my dad. Spend some time with him,” Ryan Eldridge a holiday traveler told 22News

AAA experts predict the majority of Americans to stay home this holiday season. Concerns over COVID-19 travel guidance and public health concerns are influencing people’s decision to not travel.

“I’m not too nervous. It is a little nerve racking. But I think I’ll be okay,” Eldridge added.

AAA expects at least 34 million fewer travelers this year compared to last with the biggest dates being between December 23rd and January 3rd.

At most, 2.9 million travelers are expected to book flights for the holidays but that’s still a decline of nearly 60 percent from 2019.

“We’re going to be traveling, not letting anything stop us really from normalcy. So as soon as I get back to Cali we’re going to be going to a different state to celebrate on Christmas day to the snow,” Marissa Peralta, a holiday traveler, told 22News.

The CDC is urging people not to travel for the holidays this year and emphasizing that traveling can increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.