SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – BusinessWest hosted their 5th annual Women of Impact Award celebration Thursday night, celebrating strong women in our community.

The event is an opportunity to highlight women leaders in western Massachusetts who are making a difference in their communities. Eight western Massachusetts women from various fields received the distinguished title from BusinessWest this year.

Guests and honorees had the opportunity to network and learn from other accomplished leaders.

“I love being surrounded by other amazing women. I think it’s great to be surrounded by women like that because then it just inspires you and makes you feel better, and the camaraderie. It’s just amazing,” said Dr. Latoya Bosworth, an Award Recipient at the Women of Impact Award celebration.

Another Award Recipient, Anika Lopes expressed, “I’m just really proud to be apart of this group and it’s definitely an awesome thing that is a regular norm. I’m just really honored to be apart of something that’s centering this. As it should be.”

More than 80 nominations were submitted for this year’s award. A familiar face appeared at the event, 22News anchor Alanna Flood emceed the awards ceremony.