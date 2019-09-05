Fifth human EEE case confirmed in Middlesex County, risk level raised to critical

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials have confirmed a new human case of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus infection on Thursday, making it the fifth human case in Massachusetts this year.

The Department of Health identified the individual with the virus as a man in his 70s from southwestern Middlesex County. Nine animal cases have also been confirmed including eight horses and one goat.

This fifth confirmed human case of the virus has raised the risk level in Ashland, Hopedale, and Milford to critical and the risk level in Bellingham, Blackstone and Millville has been raised to high.

Thirty-two Massachusetts communities are now at critical risk, 39 at high risk and 121 at moderate risk for EEE.

Even as the weather begins to cool, it remains critically important that people take steps to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites. Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH

