Breaking News
Sheriff: 10TV chief meteorologist Mike Davis sent, received ‘significant’ amount of child porn
Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian as it moves up coast

Fifth human EEE case confirmed in Middlesex County, risk level raised to critical

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
zika mosquitos_336446

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials have confirmed a new human case of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus infection on Thursday, making it the fifth human case in Massachusetts this year. 

The Department of Health identified the individual with the virus as a man in his 70s from southwestern Middlesex County. Nine animal cases have also been confirmed including eight horses and one goat. 

This fifth confirmed human case of the virus has raised the risk level in Ashland, Hopedale, and Milford to critical and the risk level in Bellingham, Blackstone and Millville has been raised to high.

Thirty-two Massachusetts communities are now at critical risk, 39 at high risk and 121 at moderate risk for EEE. Click here for the state’s map on EEE risk levels

Even as the weather begins to cool, it remains critically important that people take steps to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites. 

Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH 

Click here for more information on how to protect yourself and your family from EEE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories