WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local, family-owned business, LiftTruck Parts & Service, Inc. is launching fundraiser to benefit Weymouth Food Pantry, ‘Fill a Forklift’.

LiftTruck has been servicing the Massachusetts, Cape Cod, Connecticut, and Rhode Island area for the past 35 years. In celebration of their 35th year in business, the local business is donating to charities of their choice each quarter. This quarter being the Weymouth Food Pantry, donating 10% of all rental sales from April to June 2023 to the pantry, as well as a forklift filled with unopened cereal boxes and jelly.

Due to the food pantry’s low stock of items, LiftTruck is asking the community to participate in their ‘Fill a Forklift’ fundraiser by providing breakfast cereal and jelly. “As a family-owned business, we know the importance of being there for your loved ones. We hope that this fundraiser helps the Weymouth Food Pantry out a great deal,” said Mario Sotolotto of LiftTrucks Parts & Service, Inc.

The Weymouth Food Pantry helped more than 1,000 families last year, with over 700,000 pounds of food distributed between their pantries, home delivery, and backpack programs. Cheerio’s cereal being one of the pantry’s most popular items as it is made with oats, is whole grain, and gluten free. Items such as cereal and jelly are great for families with kids and seniors who can’t cook and need something fairly healthy and substantial to fill a gap in their diet, according to a release that was sent to 22News from ChikMedia.

LiftTruck is aiming to help support the food pantry in their fight against hunger, along with gifts from the community. They will be accepting monetary donations here and food donations at both of their locations at 140 Manley Street in Brockton and 20 Parkside Street in West Springfield.