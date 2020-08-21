Find my election office or drop box

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. With the Trump administration openly trying to undermine mail-in voting this fall, some election officials around the country are hoping to bypass the Postal Service by installing lots of ballot drop boxes in libraries, community centers and other public places. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(Mass.gov) – Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin has published a list of ballot drop box locations on his website, so that voters can more easily find alternatives to returning their ballots by mail.

In response to the growing demand for ballot return options, Galvin’s Elections Division surveyed local election officials to gather information on secured municipal drop boxes that are already available for ballot return. The list currently includes the locations of 193 drop boxes and will continue to be updated as more communities obtain drop boxes and notify Galvin’s office.

“With the deadline to return State Primary ballots quickly approaching, many voters are looking to return their ballots in person, rather than drop them in a mailbox,” Galvin said. “Voters may return their ballots to a secure drop box provided by their municipality, to their local election office, or to any early voting site during early voting hours.”

Voters may visit Galvin’s website at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele and click “Find My Election Office/Drop Box” to find the best place to return their ballots. Early voting locations and schedules may be found at www.MassEarlyVote.com for those wishing to drop their ballots off at an early voting location near their home.

All State Primary ballots must be delivered to the appropriate local election office no later than 8 p.m. on September 1st in order to be counted.