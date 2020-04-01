Fines for violating hands-free driving law begins in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Wednesday, the Massachusetts hands-free driving laws will allow officers to fine drivers for having their cellphones in their hands while driving.

According to the Springfield Police Department, since February, warnings have been given out to prepare drivers to adjust to the new law. If caught, police say there are three amounts you may be fined depending on which offense you are charged with.

1st Offense – $100 fine

2nd Offense – $250 fine and additional mandatory completion of a distracted driving educational program

3rd Offense – $500 and additional insurance surcharge along with mandatory completion of a distracted driving educational program

Springfield police said now more than ever, with this current pandemic and safety on our minds, we all have to concentrate on driving. This law aims to reduce crashes and deaths related to distracted driving.