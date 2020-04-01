Breaking News
Chicopee police investigating shooting on Meadow Street
Closings and Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Fines for violating hands-free driving law begins in Massachusetts

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Wednesday, the Massachusetts hands-free driving laws will allow officers to fine drivers for having their cellphones in their hands while driving.

According to the Springfield Police Department, since February, warnings have been given out to prepare drivers to adjust to the new law. If caught, police say there are three amounts you may be fined depending on which offense you are charged with.

  • 1st Offense – $100 fine
  • 2nd Offense – $250 fine and additional mandatory completion of a distracted driving educational program
  • 3rd Offense – $500 and additional insurance surcharge along with mandatory completion of a distracted driving educational program

Springfield police said now more than ever, with this current pandemic and safety on our minds, we all have to concentrate on driving. This law aims to reduce crashes and deaths related to distracted driving.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories