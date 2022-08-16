SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to Antonio’s Grinders on State Street in Springfield for a reported fire Monday night.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, at around 11:30 p.m. crews were called to a fire at the business located on 1030 State St. Piemonte told 22News that most of the damage was confined to the outside of the building. No injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire. Antonio’s Grinders has a second location at 17 Longhill Street in Springfield.