Fire destroys motel, buildings in Massachusetts beach town

SALISBURY, Mass. (AP) — Massive flames engulfed a motel and at least two other buildings early Monday, destroying the structures in coastal Massachusetts.

The fire at Michael’s Oceanfront Motel in Salisbury was called in just before 2 a.m., news outlets reported. The fire spread to at least two other buildings described as residential.

Videos and photos from the scene showed large flames burning multiple structures in the beach town in northeastern Massachusetts, just south of the New Hampshire state line.

It was unclear whether anyone was hurt. Salisbury Police said on Twitter that the city’s Emergency Management and the American Red Cross had set up a community room at the police department for people displaced by the fire.

John McGuirk told WCVB-TV he woke up to an officer banging on his door telling him to get out.