WEBSTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A landmark restaurant in central Massachusetts went up in flames early Friday morning.

Firefighters from throughout Worcester County were called-in to put out the fire at the Wind Tiki restaurant in Webster. The fire was reported at around 2 a.m. Friday morning and when firefighters got there, flames were coming out of the roof.

No one was hurt but Webster residents and the town’s deputy fire chief were sad to see this happen to a beloved eatery.

“We used to go, a tradition, every Friday night, there’d be like six or seven couples who’d meet up, have a couple cocktails, and then go home, and it’s sad,” said patron Wayne Killian.

Webster Deputy Fire Chief said “My mother worked here, at one point, when she was in high school, so yeah, it’s tough.”

No one was injured in the fire and the State Fire Marshal’s office is looking into the cause.