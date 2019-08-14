Fire destroys Taunton home

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton home that was built back in the 1800’s was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday evening.

The home – located on Harrison Street – was built back in 1845, according to the Massachusetts Tax Assessor’s office.

According to Taunton Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw, firefighters had to rescue a man from a second-floor balcony. The roof of the home collapsed nearly two hours after crews began battling the fire.

#BREAKING: Crews in #Taunton are fighting a massive house fire on Harrison Street. Flames are shooting out of the windows and the roof. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/E3RGSHdoue — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) August 14, 2019

Bradshaw said one firefighter was treated for a “heat-related condition” and is expected to be okay. No one else was injured and everyone who was inside the building made it out safely.

According to Bradshaw, 11 people lived inside the six-apartment home and are now displaced.

Dozens of neighbors lined the sidewalks to watch as firefighters from several communities worked to extinguish the flames.

Mike Thurman – who lives a couple of blocks away – said he heard about the fire from his daughter – whose husband is a Taunton firefighter.

He said this isn’t the first home in the neighborhood to be destroyed by fire. According to Thurman, another older home caught fire about two years ago.

“It’s just devastating to see these old buildings that are so well put together but go up like a tinderbox,” Thurman said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.