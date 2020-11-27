Officials: Cooking mishap likely caused Thanksgiving Day fire in New Bedford

Massachusetts
Posted: / Updated:

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire officials say a ‘cooking mishap’ likely started a Thanksgiving Day fire in Massachusetts.

At least three multi-family homes were impacted by the blaze. New Bedford fire officials say the fire started at a home just before 10 a.m. and quickly spread to two other structures.

One woman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

More than two dozen people living in the homes were able to make it out safely, authorities said. The exact extent of the damage caused by the fire remains unclear.

