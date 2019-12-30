Breaking News
Part of Route 2A closed in Orange due to crash
1  of  39
Closings and Delays
Amherst Senior Center Amvets Post 74 Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Deerfield Town Offices Easthampton Savings Bank Florence Bank Food Bank of Western Mass. Forbes Library Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Franklin First Federal Credit Union Freedom Credit Union Greenfield Co-Operative Bank Greenfield Community College Greenfield Community YMCA Greenfield Public Library Greenfield Savings Bank Holyoke Public library Hubbard Memorial Library LifePath Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Montague Public Libraries NELCWIT Northampton Cooperative Bank Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Senior Center - Shelburne Falls South County Senior Center South Hadley Council on Aging Southampton Town Offices Southwick Public Library Sunderland Public Library Tilton Library UMASS Five College Fed Credit Union Valley Opportunity Council VOC Transportation Ware Senior Center Westfield Atheneum Westfield State University Whately Public library Young Men's Library Assoc.

Fire officials release cause of Concord mansion fire

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONCORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Concord Fire Department and State Fire Marshal have released the cause of the 4-alarm mansion fire in Concord.

Investigators determined the fire started when a fire in the home’s fireplace extended from inside the chimney through a breach in the mortar, allowing heated gases to escape and ignite the home.

“We’re confident the fireplace was used in a correct and appropriate manner by the occupants of the home, and that this was a tragic accident,” Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but Judge said the home is a total loss.

Related:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories