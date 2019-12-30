Fire officials release cause of Concord mansion fire

CONCORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Concord Fire Department and State Fire Marshal have released the cause of the 4-alarm mansion fire in Concord.

Investigators determined the fire started when a fire in the home’s fireplace extended from inside the chimney through a breach in the mortar, allowing heated gases to escape and ignite the home.

“We’re confident the fireplace was used in a correct and appropriate manner by the occupants of the home, and that this was a tragic accident,” Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but Judge said the home is a total loss.

