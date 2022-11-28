CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As you begin to put your festive lights up for the holiday season on your house or tree, there are fire risks you want to be cautious of.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, Christmas lights cause 770 house fires yearly and nearly one in five Christmas tree fires. While only eight percent are started by candles.
Mass.gov offers the following tips to make sure light fires are avoided, both inside and outside your home.
Indoor light precautions
- Buy lights and electric decorations that are listed
by an approved testing agency.
- Replace lighting that has frayed wires, broken
plugs, sockets, or switches.
- Never overload outlets. Use no more than three
strands of lights on a single extension cord.
- Never use candles on trees, near lives, or other
flammable decorations.
- Never leave burning candles unattended.
- Consider switching to electric or
battery-operated candles.
- Consider using energy-efficient LED lights that
stay cool.
Outdoor light precautions
- Use only lights rated for outdoor use.
- Plug outdoor decorations into a ground-fault
circuit interrupter (GFCI).
- Use electrical connection protectors.
- Anchor outdoor lights and decorations with insulated holders or hooks.