CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As you begin to put your festive lights up for the holiday season on your house or tree, there are fire risks you want to be cautious of.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Christmas lights cause 770 house fires yearly and nearly one in five Christmas tree fires. While only eight percent are started by candles.

Mass.gov offers the following tips to make sure light fires are avoided, both inside and outside your home.

Indoor light precautions

Buy lights and electric decorations that are listed

by an approved testing agency.

by an approved testing agency. Replace lighting that has frayed wires, broken

plugs, sockets, or switches.

plugs, sockets, or switches. Never overload outlets. Use no more than three

strands of lights on a single extension cord.

strands of lights on a single extension cord. Never use candles on trees, near lives, or other

flammable decorations.

flammable decorations. Never leave burning candles unattended.

Consider switching to electric or

battery-operated candles.

battery-operated candles. Consider using energy-efficient LED lights that

stay cool.

Outdoor light precautions