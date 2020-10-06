Fire prevention week: Test your smoke alarms!

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Red Cross is urging people to test their smoke alarms and practice their escape plan as home fires continue during the pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the American Red Cross of Massachusetts, house fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster and are most often caused by cooking.

Testing your smoke alarms each month will help ensure that they’re working and can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. Residents should also change the batteries at least once a year and practice an escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes.

National Fire Prevention Week started Sunday and will go until Saturday. This years theme, sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association, is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

According to the Red Cross of Massachusetts, the Red Cross has been called to 98 home fires in Massachusetts since July 1 and has helped more than 500 people with emergency lodging, financial assistance, and recovery planning.

“Unfortunately, home fires haven’t stopped during COVID-19, and neither has the need to prevent fire tragedies,” Holly Grant, regional executive for the Red Cross of Massachusetts said. “During Fire Prevention Week, we recommend testing your smoke alarms and practicing your escape plan. These simple steps can help protect you and your loved ones in the event of a fire.”

Steps to protect yourself from home fires: