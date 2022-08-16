DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to the East Deerfield rail yard for a fire on the train bridge on Monday.

According to the Deerfield Fire, a fire at the East Deerfield rail yard the fire that was was put out by the rail employees before the fire department arrived by a fire extinguisher. The fire crews worked to soak the affected areas and open up the ties that were on fire.

Members of the South Deerfield and Greenfield fire departments were also called to help due to the unknown extent of the fire.