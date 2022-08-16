DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to the East Deerfield rail yard for a fire on the train bridge on Monday.

According to the Deerfield Fire, a fire at the East Deerfield rail yard the fire that was was put out by the rail employees before the fire department arrived by a fire extinguisher. The fire crews worked to soak the affected areas and open up the ties that were on fire.

  • Deerfield Fire District
Members of the South Deerfield and Greenfield fire departments were also called to help due to the unknown extent of the fire.