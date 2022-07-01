Mass. (WWLP) – Fireworks, a warning Friday night from a local fire department on the dangers of setting off your own fireworks. As we continue to experience drought conditions which increase the risk of brush fires.

It’s illegal to ignite your own firework in the state of Massachusetts and doing so can lead to serious fire hazards unless you are a licensed professional. Between 2012 and 2021, the state’s fire departments reported to more than 900 fires related to illegal fireworks. 22News spoke with Lt. Tony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Department. He told 22News some of the most common calls they get around this time of year are for mulch and brush fires and why it’s so dangerous to set off your own fireworks amid drought conditions.

West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Tony Spear said, “Obviously even though they are illegal this weekend there’s going to be some fireworks around and if that is the case they need to make sure they are not near any kind of vegetation or anything like that. It’s always a great idea to have an extinguisher handy at all times, but especially if you’re going to be grilling and having parties outside.”

Lt. Spear also said it’s important to be mindful of cigarette disposal if you’ll be having guests over for the holiday weekend.