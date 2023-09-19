FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – An off-duty firefighter resuscitated a man after spotting him on the ground without a pulse at Sunday night’s Patriots game.

Just before the game started, a group of firefighters said they saw a man lying on the ground. Two of the firefighters performed CPR for 10 minutes, reviving him as they waited for paramedics to arrive. The man was reportedly alert and talking before being brought to the hospital.