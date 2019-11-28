Firefighter saved by fallen colleague released from hospital

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts firefighter saved by one of who colleagues who later died has been released from the hospital.

WCVB-TV reports Worcester firefighter Chris Pace was released Tuesday from UMass Memorial Medical Center.

The 26-year-old suffered serious injuries while battling a house fire on Nov. 13.

His sister-in-law tells the station Pace had been in the hospital’s intensive care unit with multiple broken ribs, fractures, third-degree burns and a collapsed lung.

He was pulled to safety by Lt. Jason Menard after they’d went into the home to look for a baby reportedly trapped inside.

Menard also helped save another colleague, but the 39-year-old wasn’t able to escape himself.

Pace’s sister-in-law says their family is forever indebted to Menard. She says Pace is expecting his second child with his wife in April.

