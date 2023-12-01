PRINCETON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a dozen firefighters and ski patrol members were honored Thursday for rescuing two young skiers that were lost on Wachusett Mountain for hours during a Nor’Easter earlier this year.

On March 14, 2023, two teenagers were skiing down a closed road of Wachusett Mountain around 4:45 p.m. Around 7:30 p.m., the boys called dispatchers to report that they were lost on the mountain and their phone was running out of battery.

The Princeton Fire Department and Wachusett Ski Patrol quickly headed up the mountain to find the two boys. Dispatchers were able to ping the cellphone for an area to begin their search.

Nearly three feet of snow during a Nor’easter was causing some difficulties for crews to extend their search off trail. The boys were still in communication with authorities and stated they were tired and experiencing extreme chills.

The rescue crew had to use snow cats to clear a path for EMTs, rescue sleds, blankets and other gear. After creating a pathway two miles off the trail, firefighters could see the glow of skis standing vertically in the snow. The teens were found in a remote area on the back side of the mountain.

After being exposed to the elements for nearly four hours, one boy was found uncontrollably shivering and close to hypothermia. They were taken down the mountain and were able to go home with their guardians.

On Thursday, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office recognized the men and women that performed this life-saving rescue with the Team Excellence and Merit (TEAM) Award. The following firefighters, dispatchers and ski patrol were honored with the award:

Princeton Firefighter/EMT Jonathan Barry

Princeton Fire Chief/EMT John D. Bennett

Princeton Firefighter/EMT Christopher Bruning

Princeton Fire Captain/EMT Philip Connors

Princeton Firefighter Thomas Connors

Princeton Firefighter/EMT Brian Henrich

Princeton Firefighter/EMT Seamus Kelly

Princeton Deputy Fire Chief/EMT Advanced Tim Kelly

Princeton Firefighter David Richard

Princeton Firefighter/EMT Sara Williams

Wachusett Mountain Snow Cat Operators Jesse Goodnow and Shawn Freeman

Mountain Vehicle Maintenance & Grooming Operations Manager Scott Goodnow

Ski Patrol Director Kevin McDonald

Wachusett Regional Emergency Communications Center Dispatcher Danielle Beland

Wachusett Regional Emergency Communications Center Dispatcher Elizabeth Consiglio

Wachusett Regional Emergency Communications Center Dispatcher Alice Ordung

Wachusett Regional Emergency Communications Center Dispatcher Zavon Zayas-Colon

“Quick-thinking, teamwork and strategy by everyone involved made sure two boys got back home to their families that day,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said. “Under tough weather conditions and knowing the teens had been outside in the cold for hours, these first responders, dispatchers and mountain experts used all their knowledge and collaboration to save lives.”

The TEAM Award was created in 2019 to recognize public safety employees who have gone above and beyond in the line of duty.