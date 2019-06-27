Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts

(Mass.gov) – The use of fireworks by anyone who is not a licensed professional is against the law in Massachusetts. The Division of Fire Safety has information for the fireworks industry and for fire prevention officers enforcing fireworks laws and regulations. Fire departments make sure supervised fireworks displays are safe for both spectators and shooters.

What does the law prohibit?

It is illegal for private citizens to use, possess, or sell fireworks in Massachusetts, or to purchase them legally elsewhere and then transport them into the state. The law prohibits any article designed to produce a visible or audible effect.

Sale of fireworks

Penalty : Fine or imprisonment or both, and confiscation

: Fine or imprisonment or both, and confiscation Fine : $100 to $1000

: $100 to $1000 Imprisonment : Maximum of 1 year

: Maximum of 1 year Seizure of fireworks : Mandatory

: Mandatory Who can arrest? Any officer qualified to serve criminal process.

Any officer qualified to serve criminal process. Must an officer arrest? No. The statute says the officer may arrest without a warrant.

No. The statute says the officer may arrest without a warrant. Must an officer seize the fireworks? Yes, the statute says the officer shall seize any fireworks.

Possession, use, cause to explode of fireworks

Penalty: Fine and confiscation only

Fine and confiscation only Fine: $10 to $100

$10 to $100 Seizure of fireworks: Mandatory

Mandatory Who can seize? Any officer qualified to serve criminal process.

Any officer qualified to serve criminal process. May an officer arrest? For possession, no. The statute only provides for a fine upon conviction and automatic confiscation of fireworks.

For possession, no. The statute only provides for a fine upon conviction and automatic confiscation of fireworks. Must an officer seize the fireworks? Yes, the statute says the officer shall seize any fireworks.

Seizure

Can people get their fireworks back? No. If convicted, the fireworks are forfeited to the state.

What does an officer do with confiscated fireworks? During business hours, contact the State Police Bomb Squad at (978) 567-3310. Notify them immediately for large quantities, commercial grade, or deteriorated materials. After hours, call (508) 820-2121 and ask for the Troop Duty Officer in your area. An on-call Bomb Squad Officer will arrange for pick-up