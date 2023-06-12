CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Fire Services is reminding residents that it is illegal to use, possess or sell fireworks in Massachusetts.

The department says Massachusetts fire departments were called to 106 fires and explosions attributed to fireworks in 2022. This is an increase of nearly a third reported in 2021 with 80 incidents reported.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a record-setting number of fireworks-related fires were reported in 2020 with 189 incidents, jumping from 57 in 2019.

Incidents reported last year caused 38 injuries and $414,279 in damages. Nearly 3,000 packages of aerial shells, cakes, fountains, bottle rockets, large rockets, Roman candles, sparklers, and other dangerous, illegal devices worth upward of $46,000 were seized. About 40 criminal summonses were issued for violating the state’s fireworks laws.

Fireworks seized in 2022 (Department of Fire Services)

“Every single year in Massachusetts, people are hurt and property is destroyed by illegal fireworks,” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said. “As we count down to the weeks when most of these incidents occur, we’re reminding everyone that fireworks are illegal because they are dangerous. There will be plenty of permitted fireworks displays this summer, so stay safe and leave fireworks to the professionals.”

“The unlicensed possession, use, and sale of fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts,” said Colonel Mawn. “Massachusetts law requires the confiscation of any illegal fireworks we encounter, even if legally purchased elsewhere. Massachusetts State Police will seize any illegal fireworks that we discover during routine traffic stops and other activity. And with our local and state partners, State Police will be conducting targeted enforcement efforts to intercept illegal fireworks coming in from out of state.”

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts

According to Mass.gov, it is illegal for residents to use or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. It is also illegal to purchase fireworks from neighboring states such as New Hampshire and transport them into the state.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said, “There were an estimated 1,600 emergency department-treated injuries associated with firecrackers and 900 with sparklers” in 2020. Of those 900 injuries from sparklers, 44% were to children under the age of 5.

In the last 10 years, there have been 974 fires and explosions involving illegal fireworks in Massachusetts that have caused dozens of injuries to firefighters and residents, along with millions of dollars in damages.

