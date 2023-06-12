CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Fire Services is reminding residents that it is illegal to use, possess or sell fireworks in Massachusetts.
The department says Massachusetts fire departments were called to 106 fires and explosions attributed to fireworks in 2022. This is an increase of nearly a third reported in 2021 with 80 incidents reported.
During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a record-setting number of fireworks-related fires were reported in 2020 with 189 incidents, jumping from 57 in 2019.
Incidents reported last year caused 38 injuries and $414,279 in damages. Nearly 3,000 packages of aerial shells, cakes, fountains, bottle rockets, large rockets, Roman candles, sparklers, and other dangerous, illegal devices worth upward of $46,000 were seized. About 40 criminal summonses were issued for violating the state’s fireworks laws.
“Every single year in Massachusetts, people are hurt and property is destroyed by illegal fireworks,” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said. “As we count down to the weeks when most of these incidents occur, we’re reminding everyone that fireworks are illegal because they are dangerous. There will be plenty of permitted fireworks displays this summer, so stay safe and leave fireworks to the professionals.”
“The unlicensed possession, use, and sale of fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts,” said Colonel Mawn. “Massachusetts law requires the confiscation of any illegal fireworks we encounter, even if legally purchased elsewhere. Massachusetts State Police will seize any illegal fireworks that we discover during routine traffic stops and other activity. And with our local and state partners, State Police will be conducting targeted enforcement efforts to intercept illegal fireworks coming in from out of state.”
According to Mass.gov, it is illegal for residents to use or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. It is also illegal to purchase fireworks from neighboring states such as New Hampshire and transport them into the state.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said, “There were an estimated 1,600 emergency department-treated injuries associated with firecrackers and 900 with sparklers” in 2020. Of those 900 injuries from sparklers, 44% were to children under the age of 5.
In the last 10 years, there have been 974 fires and explosions involving illegal fireworks in Massachusetts that have caused dozens of injuries to firefighters and residents, along with millions of dollars in damages.
Professional Fireworks in Massachusetts 2023
|Display City
|Date
|Time
|Display Location
|Rain Date
|North Andover
|6/9/2023
|9:30 PM
|Merrimack College – O’Brien Field (Parcel 7) – 315 Turnpike St.
|6/10/2023
|Worcester
|6/9/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Abington
|6/10/2023
|Dusk
|Beaver Brook Elementary School – 1 Ralph G. Hamlin Jr. Lane
|6/11/2023
|Foxborough
|6/10/2023
|9:00 PM
|Army Field – South St.
|6/11/2023
|Granby
|6/10/2023
|9:30 PM
|Dufresne Park Recreation Area – Taylor St.
|N/A
|Norfolk
|6/10/2023
|8:00 PM
|Freeman Kennedy School – 70 Broadman St.
|6/11/2023
|Quincy
|6/10/2023
|9:00 PM
|Pageant field Boat Landing – Vietnam Veteran’s Dr.
|6/11/2023
|Reading
|6/10/2023
|9:00 PM
|Reading H.S. baseball field – 62 Oakland Rd.
|9/9/2023
|Winchendon
|6/10/2023
|9:30 PM
|Barge on Whitney Pond – Pond St.
|6/11/2023
|East Bridgewater
|6/14/2023
|9:00 PM
|Baseball field behind Town Hall – 143 Plymouth St.
|6/16/2023
|South Deerfield
|6/17/2023
|Dusk
|Open field at Tree House Brewing Company – 1 Community Place
|6/18 or 6/19
|Mashpee
|6/23/2023
|8:45 PM
|Mashpee H.S. – 500 Old Barnstable Rd.
|6/24/2023
|Worcester
|6/23/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Chicopee
|6/24/2023
|9:30 PM
|Szot Park parking lot – Front St.
|6/25/2023
|Easthampton
|6/24/2023
|9:00 PM
|Park Hill Orchard – 95 Park Hill Rd.
|N/A
|Gardner
|6/24/2023
|9:15 PM
|Kendall Pond Road W
|6/25/2023
|Monson
|6/24/2023
|9:15 PM
|Quarry Hill School – 43 Margaret St.
|6/25/2023
|Pittsfield
|6/24/2023
|9:30 PM
|Pittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St.
|N/A
|Ware
|6/24/2023
|9:45 PM
|77 Church St.
|6/25/2023
|Sutton
|6/26/2023
|9:15 PM
|268 Boston Rd.
|7/10/2023
|Dracut
|6/29/2023
|9:00 PM
|Veterans Memorial Park – 80 Broadway Rd.
|7/27/2023
|Everett
|6/30/2023
|Dusk
|Glendale Park – 100 Elm St.
|7/7/2023
|Framingham
|6/30/2023
|9:30 PM
|2 mini barges on Farm Rd – 100 Dudley Rd.
|N/A
|Ipswich
|6/30/2023
|9:00 PM
|Golf Club at Turner Hill – 251 Topsfield Rd.
|7/7/2023
|Agawam
|7/1/2023
|9:30 PM
|Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.
|7/7/2023
|Amherst
|7/1/2023
|9:30 PM
|Behind McGuirk Stadium – Stadium Dr.
|7/8/2023
|Braintree
|7/1/2023
|10:00 PM
|Braintree High School – 128 Town St.
|7/5/2023
|Franklin
|7/1/2023
|10:00 PM
|High School – 218 Oak St.
|N/A
|Greenfield
|7/1/2023
|9:35 PM
|Poet’s Seat Tower – Mountain Rd.
|7/15/2023
|Marion
|7/1/2023
|9:15 PM
|Barge off Silver Shell Beach – Front St.
|7/5/2023
|Middleborough
|7/1/2023
|10:00 PM
|Battis Field/Pierce Playground – Jackson St.
|7/7/2023
|Oakham
|7/1/2023
|9:30 PM
|Barge on Lake Dean – 203 Bechan Rd.
|N/A
|Orleans
|7/1/2023
|9:00 PM
|Barge off Rock Harbor Beach
|7/5/2023
|Pepperell
|7/1/2023
|9:30 PM
|Athletic Field – Nissitissit Middle School – 33 Chase Ave.
|N/A
|Sandwich
|7/1/2023
|10:00 PM
|Baseball Field – Morse Rd.
|N/A
|South Hadley
|7/1/2023
|9:00 PM
|Field behind Michael E. Smith Middle School – 100 Mosier St.
|7/2/2023
|Waltham
|7/1/2023
|9:00 PM
|Barge in Charles River – 211 Moody St.
|7/5/2023
|Wilmington
|7/1/2023
|9:00 PM
|Wilmington H.S. Field – 159 Church St.
|7/2/2023
|Agawam
|7/2/2023
|9:30 PM
|Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.
|7/14/2023
|Canton
|7/2/2023
|9:15 PM
|Irish Cultural Center – 200 New Boston Rd.
|N/A
|Chatham
|7/2/2023
|Dusk
|Veterans Field – 702 Main St.
|N/A
|Greenfield
|7/2/2023
|9:00 PM
|89 Wisdom Way
|7/3/2023
|Haverhill
|7/2/2023
|9:15 PM
|Riverside Park – 163 Lincoln Ave.
|7/5/2023
|Mashpee
|7/2/2023
|9:00 PM
|Golf Course – 20 Red Brook Rd.
|7/5/2023
|Milford
|7/2/2023
|10:00 PM
|Clark Island
|7/5/2023
|Wilmington
|7/2/2023
|9:30 PM
|Wilmington H.S. Field – 159 Church St.
|7/3/2023
|Agawam
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.
|7/21/2023
|Andover
|7/3/2023
|9:20 PM
|Andover High School – 80 Shawsheen Rd.
|7/5/2023
|East Longmeadow
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Athletic field behind H.S. – 180 Maple St.
|N/A
|Fitchburg
|7/3/2023
|10:00 PM
|Quarry at Rollstone Hill – Access from Pratt Rd.
|7/8/2023
|Freetown
|7/3/2023
|9:00 PM
|Assonet Burial Grounds
|7/9/2023
|Gloucester
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Stage Fort Park – Fort Area – 1 Hough Ave.
|7/8/2023
|Lynn
|7/3/2023
|9:00 PM
|Barge near Red Rock – 76 Marine Blvd.
|7/5/2023
|Rutland
|7/3/2023
|9:20 PM
|Behind DPW garage – 17 Pommogussett Rd.
|7/8/2023
|Sharon
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Barge on Lake Massapoag – 196 Pond St.
|7/8/2023
|Tewksbury
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Livingston Street Park – 424 Livingston St.
|N/A
|Walpole
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Joe Morgan Memorial Field – 220 School St.
|7/5/2023
|Weymouth
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Barge of Wessagussett Beach – Wessagussett Rd
|N/A
|Agawam
|7/4/2023
|9:30 PM
|Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.
|7/21/2023
|Bridgewater
|7/4/2023
|9:30 PM
|Legion Field – 200 South St.
|7/5/2023
|Edgartown
|7/4/2023
|9:00 PM
|Barge off beach – North Water St.
|7/5/2023
|Lowell
|7/4/2023
|9:00 PM
|Pedestrian Walkway – Aiken Street
|7/7/2023
|Marblehead
|7/4/2023
|9:15 PM
|Barge in Marblehead Harbor – Commercial St. Wharf
|7/5/2023
|Mashpee
|7/4/2023
|9:15 PM
|Willowbend Country Club – 130 Willowbend Dr.
|7/5/2023
|New Bedford
|7/4/2023
|9:00 PM
|7 Fish Island Rd.
|7/5/2023
|Pittsfield
|7/4/2023
|9:30 PM
|Pittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St.
|N/A
|Plymouth
|7/4/2023
|9:30 PM
|Town Wharf – 3 mini barges in Plymouth harbor
|7/5/2023
|Provincetown
|7/4/2023
|9:00 PM
|MacMillian pier – 24 MacMillian Wharf
|7/5/2023
|Salem
|7/4/2023
|9:00 PM
|Salem Maritime Nt’l Historic Site – 160 Derby St.
|8/12/2023
|Wakefield
|7/4/2023
|9:30 PM
|End of Beacon St.
|7/5/2023
|Winthrop
|7/4/2023
|9:00 PM
|Coughlin Park – 30 Bay View Ave.
|7/8/2023
|Worcester
|7/4/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Worcester
|7/7/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Nahant
|7/8/2023
|9:00 PM
|Bailey’s Point Park – Bass Point Rd.
|7/9/2023
|Uxbridge
|7/8/2023
|9:00 PM
|62 Capron St.
|7/9/2023
|Whitinsville
|7/15/2023
|9:00 PM
|Lasell Field – 171 Linwood Ave.
|7/16/2023
|Worcester
|7/28/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Pittsfield
|8/5/2023
|9:30 PM
|Pittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St.
|N/A
|Worcester
|8/11/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Bellingham
|8/12/2023
|9:00 PM
|60 Blackstone St.
|8/13/2023
|Worcester
|8/18/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Taunton
|8/25/2023
|8:10 PM
|Hopewell Park – 15 Hamilton St.
|8/27/2023
|Lawrence
|9/1/2023
|1:00 and 6:00 PM
|Three Saints Feast – 20 Common St.
|N/A
|Worcester
|9/1/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Lawrence
|9/2/2023
|7:00 to 8:00 PM
|Three Saints Feast – 20 Common St.
|N/A
|Lawrence
|9/3/2023
|9:00 PM
|Three Saints Feast – 20 Common St.
|N/A
|Worcester
|9/15/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Billerica
|9/23/2023
|8:00 PM
|Marshal Middle School – 15 Floyd St.
|N/A