CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Fire Services is reminding residents that it is illegal to use, possess or sell fireworks in Massachusetts.

The department says Massachusetts fire departments were called to 106 fires and explosions attributed to fireworks in 2022. This is an increase of nearly a third reported in 2021 with 80 incidents reported.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a record-setting number of fireworks-related fires were reported in 2020 with 189 incidents, jumping from 57 in 2019.

Incidents reported last year caused 38 injuries and $414,279 in damages. Nearly 3,000 packages of aerial shells, cakes, fountains, bottle rockets, large rockets, Roman candles, sparklers, and other dangerous, illegal devices worth upward of $46,000 were seized. About 40 criminal summonses were issued for violating the state’s fireworks laws.

“Every single year in Massachusetts, people are hurt and property is destroyed by illegal fireworks,” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said. “As we count down to the weeks when most of these incidents occur, we’re reminding everyone that fireworks are illegal because they are dangerous. There will be plenty of permitted fireworks displays this summer, so stay safe and leave fireworks to the professionals.”

“The unlicensed possession, use, and sale of fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts,” said Colonel Mawn. “Massachusetts law requires the confiscation of any illegal fireworks we encounter, even if legally purchased elsewhere. Massachusetts State Police will seize any illegal fireworks that we discover during routine traffic stops and other activity. And with our local and state partners, State Police will be conducting targeted enforcement efforts to intercept illegal fireworks coming in from out of state.”

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts

According to Mass.gov, it is illegal for residents to use or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. It is also illegal to purchase fireworks from neighboring states such as New Hampshire and transport them into the state.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said, “There were an estimated 1,600 emergency department-treated injuries associated with firecrackers and 900 with sparklers” in 2020. Of those 900 injuries from sparklers, 44% were to children under the age of 5. 

In the last 10 years, there have been 974 fires and explosions involving illegal fireworks in Massachusetts that have caused dozens of injuries to firefighters and residents, along with millions of dollars in damages.

Professional Fireworks in Massachusetts 2023

Display CityDateTimeDisplay LocationRain Date
North Andover6/9/20239:30 PMMerrimack College – O’Brien Field (Parcel 7) – 315 Turnpike St.6/10/2023
Worcester6/9/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Abington6/10/2023DuskBeaver Brook Elementary School – 1 Ralph G. Hamlin Jr. Lane6/11/2023
Foxborough6/10/20239:00 PMArmy Field – South St.6/11/2023
Granby6/10/20239:30 PMDufresne Park Recreation Area – Taylor St.N/A
Norfolk6/10/20238:00 PMFreeman Kennedy School – 70 Broadman St.6/11/2023
Quincy6/10/20239:00 PMPageant field Boat Landing – Vietnam Veteran’s Dr.6/11/2023
Reading6/10/20239:00 PMReading H.S. baseball field – 62 Oakland Rd.9/9/2023
Winchendon6/10/20239:30 PMBarge on Whitney Pond – Pond St.6/11/2023
East Bridgewater6/14/20239:00 PMBaseball field behind Town Hall – 143 Plymouth St.6/16/2023
South Deerfield6/17/2023DuskOpen field at Tree House Brewing Company – 1 Community Place6/18 or 6/19
Mashpee6/23/20238:45 PMMashpee H.S. – 500 Old Barnstable Rd.6/24/2023
Worcester6/23/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Chicopee6/24/20239:30 PMSzot Park parking lot – Front St.6/25/2023
Easthampton6/24/20239:00 PMPark Hill Orchard – 95 Park Hill Rd.N/A
Gardner6/24/20239:15 PMKendall Pond Road W6/25/2023
Monson6/24/20239:15 PMQuarry Hill School – 43 Margaret St.6/25/2023
Pittsfield6/24/20239:30 PMPittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St.N/A
Ware6/24/20239:45 PM77 Church St.6/25/2023
Sutton6/26/20239:15 PM268 Boston Rd.7/10/2023
Dracut6/29/20239:00 PMVeterans Memorial Park – 80 Broadway Rd.7/27/2023
Everett6/30/2023DuskGlendale Park – 100 Elm St.7/7/2023
Framingham6/30/20239:30 PM2 mini barges on Farm Rd – 100 Dudley Rd.N/A
Ipswich6/30/20239:00 PMGolf Club at Turner Hill – 251 Topsfield Rd.7/7/2023
Agawam7/1/20239:30 PMSix Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.7/7/2023
Amherst7/1/20239:30 PMBehind McGuirk Stadium – Stadium Dr.7/8/2023
Braintree7/1/202310:00 PMBraintree High School – 128 Town St.7/5/2023
Franklin7/1/202310:00 PMHigh School – 218 Oak St.N/A
Greenfield7/1/20239:35 PMPoet’s Seat Tower – Mountain Rd.7/15/2023
Marion7/1/20239:15 PMBarge off Silver Shell Beach – Front St.7/5/2023
Middleborough7/1/202310:00 PMBattis Field/Pierce Playground – Jackson St.7/7/2023
Oakham7/1/20239:30 PMBarge on Lake Dean – 203 Bechan Rd.N/A
Orleans7/1/20239:00 PMBarge off Rock Harbor Beach7/5/2023
Pepperell7/1/20239:30 PMAthletic Field – Nissitissit Middle School – 33 Chase Ave.N/A
Sandwich7/1/202310:00 PMBaseball Field – Morse Rd.N/A
South Hadley7/1/20239:00 PMField behind Michael E. Smith Middle School – 100 Mosier St.7/2/2023
Waltham7/1/20239:00 PMBarge in Charles River – 211 Moody St.7/5/2023
Wilmington7/1/20239:00 PMWilmington H.S. Field – 159 Church St.7/2/2023
Agawam7/2/20239:30 PMSix Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.7/14/2023
Canton7/2/20239:15 PMIrish Cultural Center – 200 New Boston Rd.N/A
Chatham7/2/2023DuskVeterans Field – 702 Main St.N/A
Greenfield7/2/20239:00 PM89 Wisdom Way7/3/2023
Haverhill7/2/20239:15 PMRiverside Park – 163 Lincoln Ave.7/5/2023
Mashpee7/2/20239:00 PMGolf Course – 20 Red Brook Rd.7/5/2023
Milford7/2/202310:00 PMClark Island7/5/2023
Wilmington7/2/20239:30 PMWilmington H.S. Field – 159 Church St.7/3/2023
Agawam7/3/20239:30 PMSix Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.7/21/2023
Andover7/3/20239:20 PMAndover High School – 80 Shawsheen Rd.7/5/2023
East Longmeadow7/3/20239:30 PMAthletic field behind H.S. – 180 Maple St.N/A
Fitchburg7/3/202310:00 PMQuarry at Rollstone Hill – Access from Pratt Rd.7/8/2023
Freetown7/3/20239:00 PMAssonet Burial Grounds7/9/2023
Gloucester7/3/20239:30 PMStage Fort Park – Fort Area – 1 Hough Ave.7/8/2023
Lynn7/3/20239:00 PMBarge near Red Rock – 76 Marine Blvd.7/5/2023
Rutland7/3/20239:20 PMBehind DPW garage – 17 Pommogussett Rd.7/8/2023
Sharon7/3/20239:30 PMBarge on Lake Massapoag – 196 Pond St.7/8/2023
Tewksbury7/3/20239:30 PMLivingston Street Park – 424 Livingston St.N/A
Walpole7/3/20239:30 PMJoe Morgan Memorial Field – 220 School St.7/5/2023
Weymouth7/3/20239:30 PMBarge of Wessagussett Beach – Wessagussett RdN/A
Agawam7/4/20239:30 PMSix Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.7/21/2023
Bridgewater7/4/20239:30 PMLegion Field – 200 South St.7/5/2023
Edgartown7/4/20239:00 PMBarge off beach – North Water St.7/5/2023
Lowell7/4/20239:00 PMPedestrian Walkway – Aiken Street7/7/2023
Marblehead7/4/20239:15 PMBarge in Marblehead Harbor – Commercial St. Wharf7/5/2023
Mashpee7/4/20239:15 PMWillowbend Country Club – 130 Willowbend Dr.7/5/2023
New Bedford7/4/20239:00 PM7 Fish Island Rd.7/5/2023
Pittsfield7/4/20239:30 PMPittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St.N/A
Plymouth7/4/20239:30 PMTown Wharf – 3 mini barges in Plymouth harbor7/5/2023
Provincetown7/4/20239:00 PMMacMillian pier – 24 MacMillian Wharf7/5/2023
Salem7/4/20239:00 PMSalem Maritime Nt’l Historic Site – 160 Derby St.8/12/2023
Wakefield7/4/20239:30 PMEnd of Beacon St.7/5/2023
Winthrop7/4/20239:00 PMCoughlin Park – 30 Bay View Ave.7/8/2023
Worcester7/4/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Worcester7/7/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Nahant7/8/20239:00 PMBailey’s Point Park – Bass Point Rd.7/9/2023
Uxbridge7/8/20239:00 PM62 Capron St.7/9/2023
Whitinsville7/15/20239:00 PMLasell Field – 171 Linwood Ave.7/16/2023
Worcester7/28/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Pittsfield8/5/20239:30 PMPittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St.N/A
Worcester8/11/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Bellingham8/12/20239:00 PM60 Blackstone St.8/13/2023
Worcester8/18/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Taunton8/25/20238:10 PMHopewell Park – 15 Hamilton St.8/27/2023
Lawrence9/1/20231:00 and 6:00 PMThree Saints Feast – 20 Common St.N/A
Worcester9/1/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Lawrence9/2/20237:00 to 8:00 PMThree Saints Feast – 20 Common St.N/A
Lawrence9/3/20239:00 PMThree Saints Feast – 20 Common St.N/A
Worcester9/15/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Billerica9/23/20238:00 PMMarshal Middle School – 15 Floyd St.N/A
