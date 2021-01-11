First $1 million Massachusetts lottery ticket claimed in 2021

WATERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Watertown resident is the first $1 million winner in 2021 from the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Ultimate Millions” instant ticket game.

Ultimate Millions

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, James Martin Jr. of Watertown has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Ultimate Millions” instant ticket game last Monday, January 4. Martin chose to receive a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

The ticket was bought at Victoria Spa, located at 603 Mt. Auburn Street in Watertown. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

The “Ultimate Millions” is a $30 scratch ticket released in 2016 with 1 in 2.79 overall odds.

