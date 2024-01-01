DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle game has been selected.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the winning number in the special New Year’s Day Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle drawing is 0083128, and the ticket was sold at American Legion Morrisette Post 294 located at 81 Liberty Street in Quincy. The post will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

In addition, four $250,000 winners and six $25,000 winners were selected. The winning numbers are:

$250,000 Prizes Ticket Sold at

0174696 EZ Convenience & Vape Shop, 751 Meadow St., Chicopee

0213087 Poquoy Brook Golf Club, 20 Leonard St., Lakeville

0242866 Chapin East Variety Store, 830 East St., Ludlow

0077276 The Country Store, 212 North St., Foxborough

$25,000 Prizes Ticket Sold at

0510161 Stop & Shop, 660 Merrill Rd., Pittsfield

0318215 Mass Lottery Customer Service, 150 Mount Vernon St., Dorchester

0013808 Andrews Fruit & Produce, 1697 S. Main St., Fall River

0182266 Bruso’s Liquor Mart, 15 Exchange St., Barre

0008392 Shortstop General Store, 439 Main St., Hudson

0107958 Rendezvous Lounge, 473 Riverside St., Dracut

Winners of all of the prizes have one year to claim them. The $1 million prize and the four $250,000 prizes must be claimed at Mass Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. The six $25,000 prizes can be claimed in Dorchester or at regional claim centers in Braintree, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.

This drawing was the culmination of a series of drawings that began in October, and on 11 consecutive Fridays, one $20,000 prize winner was chosen. Winners of the weekly $20,000 prizes were eligible to win a prize in the New Year’s Day drawing.

Beginning October 16, a total of 550,000 lottery tickets for the “Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle” were available to purchase for $10 each at lottery retail locations. Every 100th ticket sold received a $100 voucher to purchase any Mass Lottery product. The 100th tickets were also eligible for the New Year’s Day drawings.